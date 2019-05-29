HESSION, Helen Mary (McNamara) Of West Harwich, MA and Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Woonsocket, RI, on May 28, 2019, at 87 years old. Her beloved husband of sixty five years, Michael A. Hession, III, died in the same room only four months before. She skillfully and lovingly raised ten children, Mary Jane (Rick Zimmer); Kathleen (Kevin Moultrup); Sheilah (Jim Dooley); Helen Mary (Steve Daigle); Erin (Robert Reilly), Eileen (Chris Harvey); Margie (David Vose); Patty (Peter Watson); Kara (Peter Spalt); and Michael A. Hession, IV and his wife Mary. She also left 29 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Jane Gilmore, brother-in-law, Joseph Hession and his wife, Barbara. She was predeceased by her brother, Owen, her sister, Mary, and her beloved grandson, Ryan Harvey. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, June 2nd, from 3-5 pm at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St., HARWICH CENTER. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd, at 10 am, at Holy Trinity Church, Rte. 28 in West Harwich. Burial will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Harwich. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to: The Ryan J. Harvey Foundation, P.O. Box 6823, Holliston, MA 01746, or Pernet Family Health Service, 237 Millbury Street, Worcester, MA 01610. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 30, 2019