Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Church
112 Chestnut St.
Lynnfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN MARY (PETERSON) JAMES


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN MARY (PETERSON) JAMES Obituary
JAMES, Helen Mary (Peterson) Of Lynnfield, Oct 6. Beloved wife of the late Herbert James. Loving mother of Diane Richard & husband Wayne of Wilmington, Andrea Ketschke of Haverhill, Bert James & wife Teresa of Lynnfield, and Stephanie Budd & her late husband Lewis of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Alexa, Sarah & Marc Budd, Matthew & Benjamin Ketschke, Alexandra Crowe, Gabrielle, JJ, & Pierce James, and Allison Richard. Also survived by great-grandchildren: Hannah, Jacob, Aaron, Joshua & Evan Ketschke, and Amelia, Tessa & Isabelle Crowe; as well as dear friend, Nancy Fennessey & many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084-4153. For obit/guestbook, see www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Funeral Home
Download Now