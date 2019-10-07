|
JAMES, Helen Mary (Peterson) Of Lynnfield, Oct 6. Beloved wife of the late Herbert James. Loving mother of Diane Richard & husband Wayne of Wilmington, Andrea Ketschke of Haverhill, Bert James & wife Teresa of Lynnfield, and Stephanie Budd & her late husband Lewis of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Alexa, Sarah & Marc Budd, Matthew & Benjamin Ketschke, Alexandra Crowe, Gabrielle, JJ, & Pierce James, and Allison Richard. Also survived by great-grandchildren: Hannah, Jacob, Aaron, Joshua & Evan Ketschke, and Amelia, Tessa & Isabelle Crowe; as well as dear friend, Nancy Fennessey & many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by 6 siblings. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 10am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Blvd., Suite 223, Troy, MI 48084-4153. For obit/guestbook, see www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 8, 2019