|
|
McCARTHY, Helen Of Beverly, MA, formerly of Bow, NH, died peacefully Thanksgiving Day at in Danvers. The daughter of the late Paul and Helen (Sullivan), she was predeceased by her beloved sister and brother Barbara Fraher & Paul McCarthy. Helen is survived by her sister Kate McCarthy of Somerville, MA. Helen will be greatly missed by her five cousins, and nieces & nephews, Bobby, Neil, Dolly, Brian, Kevin, Meghan and her special grandniece Olivia, who all loved Helen dearly. Her passing will also be a great loss to her many friends. Helen grew up in Somerville and later Winchester. After graduating from Marycliff Academy, Helen entered the Religious of Christian Education. While a member of the community, she earned her Bachelor's degree in philosophy from Newton College of the Sacred Heart (now part of Boston College) and her Master's degree in theology from Catholic University in Washington D.C. She taught first grade at St. James' School in Arlington, MA, and English, History & Social Studies at St. Genevieve of the Pines in Asheville, NC. Upon leaving the religious community, she returned home and for nearly four decades, taught elementary school in Stow, MA. In retirement, Helen lived with her best friend, MaryClaire (Clancy) Vahey before moving to Beverly. All her life she was devoted to her Catholic faith and a strong activist for social justice, whether working for Civil Rights, the Peace Movement, or involving herself in NH politics, supporting and working for candidates who shared that same dedication to social justice. Her life touched and inspired those around her and was for all a truly wonderful blessing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to Covenant House, 5 Penn Plaza, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001. For Online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Services were held. Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
81.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 13, 2019