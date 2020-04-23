Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for HELEN MCLAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (LEE) MCLAUGHLIN

HELEN (LEE) MCLAUGHLIN Obituary
McLAUGHLIN, Helen (Lee) In East Boston, April 19, 2020. Beloved mother of Kathleen Bennett, Maureen Babcock, Kevin and Michael McLaughlin, Susan Laney and the late Francis "Frank" McLaughlin. Sister of Gloria Lee and the late Claire Germaine. Also survived by 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Please send messages of condolence to the family on our Tribute Page. MagrathFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Helen (Lee) McLAUGHLIN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
