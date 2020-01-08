|
|
MORRISSEY CIAVARDINI, Helen (Logiudice) Of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 8th, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Morrissey and the late Louis J. Ciavardini. Dear sister of Frank Logiudice and the late Sheila of Dracut and the late Frances Murano and her surviving husband Salvatore, and the late Philip Logiudice, Marie Logiudice, Rocco Logiudice and his surviving wife Renee. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and her devoted stepchildren the Morrissey's and Ciavardini's. Family and friends will honor Helen's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Friday, January 10th, from 9-11AM, before leaving in funeral procession to St. Joseph-St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for an 11AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Helen's life. Services will conclude with Helen being laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Helen was a longtime employee of Filene's Basement for over 50 years. She was an avid ballroom dancer at the old Wonderland Ballroom. She was a lifelong parishioner of St.Joseph - St.Lazarus Church and a past member of the Courageous Generation. She will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, East Boston, or , Danvers. For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 9, 2020