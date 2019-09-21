|
|
CARR, Helen N. (DeFeo) Of Georgetown, formerly of Chelsea, age 92, September 20th. Wife of the late Ralph J. Carr. Loving mother of Donna Doucette & her husband William of NH, Robert Carr & his wife Diane of NH, Elaine Canning & her husband Michael of Georgetown, Ralph J. Carr, Jr. & his wife Patricia Nicolo of Salisbury. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John DeFeo of Arlington, Arthur DeFeo of Chelsea & the late William DeFeo. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic TV Network at CatholicTV.com/donate For directions & condolences BibseePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019