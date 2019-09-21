Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St.
Saugus, MA
View Map
HELEN N. (DEFEO) CARR

HELEN N. (DEFEO) CARR Obituary
CARR, Helen N. (DeFeo) Of Georgetown, formerly of Chelsea, age 92, September 20th. Wife of the late Ralph J. Carr. Loving mother of Donna Doucette & her husband William of NH, Robert Carr & his wife Diane of NH, Elaine Canning & her husband Michael of Georgetown, Ralph J. Carr, Jr. & his wife Patricia Nicolo of Salisbury. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren & 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of John DeFeo of Arlington, Arthur DeFeo of Chelsea & the late William DeFeo. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday from 9 - 10 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic TV Network at CatholicTV.com/donate For directions & condolences BibseePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
