NANOS, Helen (Georgenes) Age 90, of Ashland and Holliston, MA, passed away peacefully at St. Patrick's Manor on Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a brief illness. Helen was born at the Lying-In Hospital in Boston on August 12, 1929 to parents George C. and Victoria (Athanasopoulos) Georgenes from Greece. She is survived by daughter Floreen Knight and her husband, Harry, of Walpole, MA; son Harry Nanos and his wife, Lauren, of Ashland, MA; daughter Anita Tsiagras of Ashland and grandchildren Jocelyn Sullivan and her husband, Edward, of Walpole; Jennifer Krohn and her husband, Scott, of Phoenix, AZ; Melanie and Andrea Nanos of Ashland; George and Helen Tsiagras of Ashland; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also had three great-grandchildren, including Owen and Declan Sullivan and baby Charlotte Krohn. Helen was predeceased by brother Charles Georgenes and his wife, Evelyn, and brother Nicholas Georgenes and his wife, Mary.
Helen grew up in Roxbury, near the Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Museum of Fine Arts, where she and her brothers often played and explored. As a young woman, she taught Sunday School and helped her father as a cashier and bookkeeper at the family diner, Victoria Restaurant, until 1953. Helen excelled academically at Roxbury Memorial High School, followed by Boston Clerical School, reading and writing English as her second language. A family vacation to Maine began a new life for Helen when she met James Harry Nanos. In three months, the couple were married, and Helen left Boston to live in Portland. She raised two children (Floreen and Harry) and worked at their small business, Dryco Hardware Store. After a happy decade in Portland, Helen returned to Boston and another child was born (Anita).
Helen dedicated many years to raising her family, working as Church Secretary at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church and managing another small business, Dollar Rent-A-Car. After selling the business, Helen worked for many years at Ealing Electro-Optics, beginning as a temporary hire in the mailroom and rising to an executive-level Purchasing Manager.
In addition to her successful career in business and her devotion to her family, Helen was an artist who painted watercolors and wooden crafts, made ceramic pieces, photographed flowers, made jewelry and floral arrangements, sewed and knitted. She was interested in other cultures and was able to travel with Jim to the Caribbean, Italy, Greece, England and The Netherlands. She spent many happy years as First Mate to Jim on their different boats, taking trips where she not only navigated but also cooked gourmet meals in the galley. After 64 blissful years together, Helen recently lost the love of her life to Parkinson's Disease.
Helen enjoyed life immensely and always saw beauty around her. In her every deed and action, she taught us the meaning of the words "love" and "goodness". Her life was a shining example of a life filled with purpose and grace. Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10:00am in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA, followed by Burial in Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. One Calling Hour will be held, Saturday from 9:00-10:00am, prior to the Funeral at the church. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church www.stdemetriosweston.org or flowers may be sent directly to the church. mataresefuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 18, 2019