BRENNAN, Helen P. Age 92, of Plymouth, died at Newton-Wellesley Hospital on October 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Brennan to whom she was married for over 60 years. She leaves behind four sons, John of West Palm Beach, Florida, Timothy of Kingston, Christopher of Fairfield, Connecticut and Daniel of Needham, daughters-in-law, Elisa of Fairfield, Connecticut, Debbie of Needham, and John's fianc?e, Christine of West Palm Beach, Florida. She is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, Calie, Stephen, Matthew, Falvey, John, Ryan, Brittany, Caroline and Courtney and great-granddaughter Brooke.
Helen was born in Watertown. She graduated from Watertown High School and later from Katherine Gibbs Secretarial school. In her early years, she was the Secretary to the President of Boston College in Chestnut Hill. Affectionately known as "Manna", she was the heart and soul of the extended Brennan family. Her true joy was being with her husband, four sons and their families. An avid card player, she loved Bridge and Cribbage. She traveled extensively throughout Europe, the United States and spent most winter months at the family home in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Private Services are being held.
