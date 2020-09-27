CURRAN, Helen P. (Carnes) Of Weymouth, age 85, entered into eternal life on September 26, 2020. Helen was born and raised in Somerville, lived in Malden for many years before moving to Weymouth seven years ago. Mrs. Curran worked for the Intercity Homemakers Service in Malden. Beloved wife of the late John F. Curran, Sr. Devoted mother of John F., Jr and his wife Simone of Martha's Vineyard, Michael D. of Weymouth, Patrick R. of Everett, David G. and his wife Mary P. of Pocasset, and Mary Sue Langford and her husband Paul of Weymouth. Beloved brother of David Carnes and his wife Jean of Nashua, NH, and Richard and his wife Margaret of Annandale, VA. Loving grandmother of Molly, Katie, Jerry, and Caroline. Funeral from the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, 100 Washington St., WEYMOUTH, on Wednesday, September 30, at 9 AM. Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, from 5 pm until 8 pm. Burial in Forestdale Cemetery, Malden. For messages and directions, see