KOULOURIS, Helen P. (Kiamos) Of Reading, May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Koulouris. Devoted mother of Dean Koulouris and his wife Jeannette of Reading, Diane Monaco of Woburn, David Koulouris of Andover. Loving grandmother of Connor Mulligan and Lauren Koulouris, Matthew and James Koulouris and Alysia, Lindsey and Jillian Monaco. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Pappas, Jane Cari and Evangeline Mirageas. In light of the current COVID-19 situation, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home of READING. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Lahey Health at Home c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020