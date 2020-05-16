Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
For more information about
HELEN KOULOURIS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN KOULOURIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN P. (KIAMOS) KOULOURIS


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN P. (KIAMOS) KOULOURIS Obituary
KOULOURIS, Helen P. (Kiamos) Of Reading, May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William E. Koulouris. Devoted mother of Dean Koulouris and his wife Jeannette of Reading, Diane Monaco of Woburn, David Koulouris of Andover. Loving grandmother of Connor Mulligan and Lauren Koulouris, Matthew and James Koulouris and Alysia, Lindsey and Jillian Monaco. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Pappas, Jane Cari and Evangeline Mirageas. In light of the current COVID-19 situation, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home of READING. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Lahey Health at Home c/o Gift Processing Center, 41 Mall Rd., Burlington, MA 01805 or The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Church, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Helen P. (Kiamos) KOULOURIS
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -