MOSTONE, Helen P. (Kelly) Age 87, of Medford, formerly of Somerville. May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 36 years to the late Dr. Christie A. Mostone. Stepmother of Roberta Boyle of CA, Dr. Edward J. Mostone and his wife Deborah of Winchester, Christopher Mostone and his wife Jiraphan of Lynn, Kenneth Mostone and his spouse Gary Kong of Lexington, Joan Currier and her husband Raymond of Beverly. Sister of Anne R. Kelly of Medford, Robert S. Kelly and his wife Shelly of Cambridge, Margaret Kelly Swann and her husband William of Lenox, and the late Mary Lynch, Catherine and James Kelly. Stepgrandmother of Matthew Boyle and his wife Dana, Mark Boyle, Andrew Mostone and his wife Stephanie, Alex and Jessica Mostone and Pelli Mostone Kong. Also survived by 3 stepgreat-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Saturday morning from 9:00 -10:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Raphael Church, Medford at 11:00 am. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. After graduation from Somerville Hospital School of Nursing, Helen enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse working at Central Hospital until its closing and then as Head Nurse of Somerville Hospital Emergency Dept. If you wish donations may be made in her name to St. Raphael Parish, 514 High St., Medford, MA 02155.