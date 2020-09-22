NEE, Helen P. (Mason) Of Holbrook, formerly of South Boston, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Boston, Helen graduated from Nazareth High School in South Boston. Helen had worked for several years for the telephone company and then spent many years working in the research and development department for Bradlees Department Stores, where she eventually retired from. She had many passions including reading, knitting and crocheting, tending to her vegetable garden and especially her roses. She enjoyed traveling and spent many years taking an annual trip to Aruba with her late husband Paul. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, Helen will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Helen was the wife of the late Paul E. Nee, Sr. Loving mother of Paul E. Nee, Jr. and his wife Katherine of Weymouth and Jennifer M. Baker and her husband Kenneth of Avon. Sister of the late Joan Donahue, William Travis and Leo Travis. Cherished "Nana" to Jack, Audrey, Erin, Tara and the late Sean. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 24th, from 4:00 -8:00 PM at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin St. (RT. 37), HOLBROOK. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church, Holbrook on Friday, September 25th at 10:30 AM. All are invited to attend the burial which will follow the Mass, in St. Michael Cemetery, Avon. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.