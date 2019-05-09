|
WOOTEN, Helen P. (Shea) Age 99, passed away on April 27, 2019 in Middleboro, MA. She was the beloved wife of the late George F. Wooten. Visiting Hours will take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 8 - 9:30 AM at the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., LAKEVILLE, MA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM in Sts. Martha and Mary Church, 354 Bedford St., Lakeville. To read full obituary please visit www.d-mfh.com Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home 280 Bedford St. Lakeville, MA 02347
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019