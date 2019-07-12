Boston Globe Obituaries
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
PANIS, Helen Of Somerville, July 10, 2019. Beloved sister of the late Sophia Scott, Mary Morandi, George, Frank and Angelo Panagopoulos. Loving aunt of Frank Panis, Thomas Panis, and the late Joyce Murphy. Dear great-aunt of Kimberly Baker, Kristen Mengold and many other nieces and nephews. A Funeral Home Service will be held for Helen, Tuesday morning July 16, in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Tuesday morning 9:30 - 10:30. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Joyce E. Murphy Scholarship Fund, C/O The Somerville Teachers Credit Union, 100 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For more information please visit: dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019
