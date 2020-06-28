|
|
TANNER, Helen Patricia (Baxter) 12/23/1932 — 5/29/2020 Pat passed away from cancer at Calvary Healthcare Bethlehem in Melbourne, Australia. Pat was raised on Cranston Street in Jamaica Plain, MA. She was part of the Cranston Street gang and lived on the first floor of a three Decker house with her mom, dad, and seven siblings. She had a fun and loving family. Pat's adventurous spirit brought her to experience life in many places including New York and San Francisco and travel throughout Europe. She moved to Australia in 1969 with husband, John, and soon fell in love with Australia and the dear friends she made. Pat worked for many years at the Royal District Nursing Service, as receptionist and switchboard operator, and later with Telstra, as a phone operator. Pat was predeceased by her husband, John Tanner; her mother, Anne Gagnon Baxter; and father, Joseph Baxter; sister, Francis Galvin; brother, Joseph F Baxter Jr.; sister, Carol O'Day; and brother, Philip Baxter. Pat is survived by her son, Greg Power (Elena Pelad) and granddaughter, Alma; along with her sister, Dorothy Pitts; sister, Jeanne Lavine; brother, John Baxter (Brenda); and 28 nieces and nephews, who adored their Aunt Patsy. Pat's love, wit, fun spirit, and wonderful stories of her adventures near and far will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Donations to support pets in need in her honor are appreciated (mspca.org). The family thanks Calvary nurses and doctors for their wonderful care. Visiting Hours: A future memorial in her honor will be held in both Melbourne, Australia and Boston, MA.
View the online memorial for Helen Patricia (Baxter) TANNER
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020