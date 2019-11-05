Boston Globe Obituaries
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
HELEN (MURTAGH) PESLIN

HELEN (MURTAGH) PESLIN Obituary
Peslin, Helen (Murtagh) Helen (Murtagh) Peslin, 87 of Beverly, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born and raised in Montpelier, Vermont, Helen was one of six siblings born to the late George and Anne (Morse) Murtagh. For many years, Helen worked as a legal secretary for Ropes and Gray Attorneys at Law in Boston. Helen loved to spend time at West Beach and Lynch Park. She also cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Helen will always be remembered for her feisty and spirited personality, her hard work and perseverance during challenging times, and her faith and commitment to the LaSalette Faith Community. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her brother, George Murtagh and her sister, Rose Murtagh. Helen is survived by her son, Andrew Peslin of Oregon; her daughter, Jennifer Bent and her husband Gary of Amesbury; her brother, Tom Murtagh and his wife Terri of Florida; her sisters, Patricia Murtagh and Elizabeth Hutchinson, both of Vermont; her grandchildren, Keith, Michael, Andrew, Katharine Nizwantowski and Jacob Bent; her nieces Anne Hutchinson of Vermont, and Sheri Crenshaw of Florida; her nephew Joe Murtagh of Florida. Visitation will be held at the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly from 1:00 to 4:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, 2019. A prayer service will be held at 2:30 PM. Contributions may be made in Helen's name to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019
