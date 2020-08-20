|
PLOSS, Helen Jun 23, 1924 - Aug 4, 2020 Helen N. Ploss passed away at the age of 96 in Sarasota, Florida. Born in Wilton, NH to Anna and Edward F. Nichols, Helen grew up in Allston, MA and graduated from Brighton High School. She went to work for the First National Bank of Boston where she met her future husband, Russell F. Ploss, who she married in 1953. Russell worked in the Santiago de Cuba office and as a young bride, Helen moved to Cuba and lived there until 1956 when they moved back to the Boston area and settled in Natick, MA. In 1975, they moved to Nassau, Bahamas with the bank and lived there until Russell's retirement in 1986. After leaving the Bahamas,they moved to Sarasota, FL. Helen is survived by her son, Dr. David R. Ploss of Ukiah, CA; daughter, Kathryn P. Salmanowitz of Charleston, SC; granddaughters, Rachel S. Kronenberger of Houston, TX and Natalie J. Salmanowitz of Washington, DC; and great-grandson, Russell G. Kronenberger. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020