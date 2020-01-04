Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN POTHIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (ESPOSITO) POTHIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (ESPOSITO) POTHIER Obituary
POTHIER, Helen (Esposito) Of Revere, Jan. 2, 2020. Wife of the late James M. Pothier. Daughter of the late Nicholas & Lillian (Wells) Esposito. Loving mother of Cheryl Aguilar & her husband Alex, Keith Esposito & his wife Rachel, & Jay Pothier. Cherished sister of Lillian Esposito, Nicholas Esposito & his wife Jane, Geraldine Wood & her late husband Donald, Paul Esposito, & the late Robert Esposito. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, MALDEN on Monday, January 6th from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -