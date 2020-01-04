|
POTHIER, Helen (Esposito) Of Revere, Jan. 2, 2020. Wife of the late James M. Pothier. Daughter of the late Nicholas & Lillian (Wells) Esposito. Loving mother of Cheryl Aguilar & her husband Alex, Keith Esposito & his wife Rachel, & Jay Pothier. Cherished sister of Lillian Esposito, Nicholas Esposito & his wife Jane, Geraldine Wood & her late husband Donald, Paul Esposito, & the late Robert Esposito. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main Street, MALDEN on Monday, January 6th from 4-8pm. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum. For directions & guestbook, visit www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020