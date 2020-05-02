|
PULIATTI, Helen 'Honey' (Pottie) Age 81 of Haverhill, formerly of Watertown, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Santo 'Roy' Puliatti. Loving mother of Christine McNicholas & her late husband Jimmy, Linda Whittemore & her husband Louis and Robin McMahon & her husband Scott. Cherished grandmother of Dylan McNicholas, Laura Whittemore, Leanne Whittemore, Hanna McMahon and Jenna McMahon. Dear sister of Beatrice Rooney, the late Jean Testa, the late George Pottie and the late Florence Kelly. A private family service will be held and a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to St.Judes children's hospital, which was dear to her heart. Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020