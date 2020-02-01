Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
297 Main Street
Malden, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church,
297 Main Street
Malden, MA
HELEN R. (VITAGLIANO) BUONOMO

BUONOMO, Helen R. (Vitagliano) At 92 years of age. Of Malden, formerly of Somerville & Cambridge. January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Francis R. Buonomo. Devoted mother of Frank J. Buonomo & wife Tina, John J. Buonomo & wife Joan, & Mary J. Buonomo-Smith & husband Peter. Loving Nana to her grandchildren Nicole, Anthony, Lauren, Erica, & Matthew, & loving Chooky to her great-grandchildren Daniel, Ava, Mason, Rosalie, Parker, Brooks, & Remy. Beloved sister of Raphael Boncore & her 5 late brothers. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Helen's Visiting Hour on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 9-9:50 AM in the Sacred Heart Church, 297 Main Street, Malden, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Helen's name to the Merrimack Valley Hospice at Home Health Foundation, 360 Merrimack Street, Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For obituary & online condolences, www.spadaforafuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020
