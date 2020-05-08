|
CHILDS, Helen R. Died on May 6th, 2020, at the age of 77, after a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Washington, DC for the majority of her life until moving to Boston 10 years ago. Helen was a graduate of Columbia Union College and an award-winning supervisor for the US Patent Office until her retirement in 2005. She was an avid skier, bowler, horseback rider, and dancer. She was the mother of her late son Marquis E. Childs. She is survived by her son, Torrance Childs and his wife Michelle Wells of Milton, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Alexandra Childs, Austin Childs, and Khia Dozier-Nemec. She leaves three brothers, Robert "Bobby" Glenn, Sterling Glenn, and Clifton Cameron, as well as a host of relatives and friends. A Private Service will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020