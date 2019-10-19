|
LAZZARA, Helen R. (Anzalone) In Revere, formerly of East Boston, October 19, 2019 in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Lazzara. Mother of Paul Lazzara and his wife Joyce and Susan Hummel and her late husband Joseph. Also survived by four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Tuesday morning at 11. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church at 11:30. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting prior to Mass 9 -11 AM. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Donations in Helen's memory to AllCare Hospice would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019