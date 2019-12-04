|
DeMAGGIO, Helen Rose (Gentile) Passed away peacefully on November 30th, 2019. Her death ended a very long courageous struggle against cancer and the side effects of treatment. In spite of her medical issues she led a full and active life surrounded by loving family and friends.
She was born on May 15, 1933 to Joseph and Rose Gentile and lived her early life in Medford, Massachusetts. She graduated from Medford High School in 1950 and attended business school in Boston prior to joining the Raytheon Company in Waltham, Massachusetts. She married Augustus (Gus) DeMaggio in 1954 and together they raised three children, Derna, Lisa and Gus, Jr. They made their home in NJ and then Paris, France before moving to Hanover, NH in 1964.
She will be remembered as a warm and loving individual who was determined, self-sufficient and fiercely independent.
She leaves her husband of 65 years Gus DeMaggio and children Derna DeMaggio, Lisa Cudhea (Cameron), Augustus (Gus) DeMaggio Jr. (Mihaela); 3 granddaughters and 2 grandsons; brothers Joseph Gentile (May) and Arthur Gentile (Betty); several nieces and nephews especially Rosemary DeVita and Linda Foley; brother-in-law Louis DeMaggio and sister-in-law Louise Gentile.
At Helen's request there will be no Calling Hours or Funeral. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.
To view an online memorial and or send a message of condolence to the family please visit, rand-wilson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019