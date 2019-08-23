Boston Globe Obituaries
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
HELEN HOWARD
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
HELEN S. (MARCIN) HOWARD


1925 - 2019
HELEN S. (MARCIN) HOWARD Obituary
HOWARD, Helen S. (Marcin) In Franklin, formerly of Chelsea, on August 19. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late CPD Lt. Kenneth V. Howard. Devoted mother of Diane Howard and her husband William of Franklin. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Woodruff and her husband Michael of Lawrenceville, NJ and Charise Heater of Franklin. Adored great-grandmother of McKenna and Ivy Heater and Mia and Zachary Woodruff. Dear sister of John Marcin of Amesbury, the late Sophie Marcin, Edward Marcin, Frances Overholt, Anna Marcin and Anthony Marcin. Visiting Hours: will be held on Thursday, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral Home on Friday, August 30th, at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Helen S. (Marcin) HOWARD
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
