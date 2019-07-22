|
SANDBLOM, Helen (Benson) Of Bedford, formerly of Lexington, July 21. Wife of the late John Sandblom. Mother of Elaine Wilson of San Diego, Janet Feda of Sudbury, Marcia Welna of Boston, Eric Sandblom of Bedford and the late Paul Sandblom. Sister of Melvin Benson of Agawam and the late Arthur and Roland Benson. Grandmother of Christopher Wilson, Heather Rowley, Michelle and Jennifer Feda and Will Sandblom. Great-grandmother of Riley Wilson. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thursday, July 25, from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. followed by a Graveside Service at Shawsheen Cemetery, Shawsheen Rd., Bedford at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 or to the Salvation Army, Attn: Development, 25 Shawmut Rd., Canton, MA 02021. www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 23, 2019