SMALL, Helen (Attaya) Of Harwich Port, MA, age 76, died August 17, 2020. She leaves behind her husband, Russell Small, her siblings: Arthur Attaya (Tracy) and Margo Attaya (Arne Sturm), family and friends. Helen was preceded in death by her sister Judy and her parents, Arthur and Helen Attaya. She graduated from Scituate High School, attended Simmons College and Bridgewater State, earning a BA in English. Helen taught at Dennis Yarmouth Middle Schools for over 40 years. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later time, donations in her name to ASPCA.

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
