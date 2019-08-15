Home

Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Rd
Wellesley, MA 02481
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Beth Elohim
10 Bethel Rd.
Wellesley, MA
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
at Helen's late residence
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
at Helen's late residence (after interment until 4 PM)
Interment
Following Services
Beit Olam Cemetery
60 Old Sudbury Rd.
Wayland, MA
HELEN STONE LEVENSON Obituary
LEVENSON, Helen Stone Of Newton Lower Falls, MA, and Center Tuftonboro, NH, on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel D. Levenson. Devoted mother of Rachel Acker, Marilyn Komessar and Judy Levenson. Proud grandmother of Alex and Hallie Komessar, William and Benjamin Acker, and Olivia and Dani Levenson. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following interment at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland, MA, memorial observance will be at Helen's late residence until 4 pm and 6-8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
