LEVENSON, Helen Stone Of Newton Lower Falls, MA, and Center Tuftonboro, NH, on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel D. Levenson. Devoted mother of Rachel Acker, Marilyn Komessar and Judy Levenson. Proud grandmother of Alex and Hallie Komessar, William and Benjamin Acker, and Olivia and Dani Levenson. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, MA on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. Following interment at Beit Olam Cemetery, 60 Old Sudbury Rd., Wayland, MA, memorial observance will be at Helen's late residence until 4 pm and 6-8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to Mazon: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090. Arrangements by Brezniak Funeral Directors - www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019