HELEN T. (SWEENEY) AMIRAULT
AMIRAULT, Helen T. (Sweeney) Of Attleboro, formerly of Dedham, August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard T. Amirault. Devoted mother of John Meaney of FL, Donna M. Camara of North Attleboro, and Robert Meaney of South Dennis. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ann Hulme of West Roxbury, Theresa Roberts of Hull, and the late Dennis Sweeney. Helen was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary's Church, Dedham and a member of the St. Mary's Church Sodality. A private visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Monday, Aug. 31 from 9:00-9:45am followed by a private Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 10:00am. Private interment in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
