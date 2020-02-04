|
BUTLER, Helen T. Of Watertown, January 29, 2020. Age 87. Loving daughter of the late Cornelius & Shelia (O'Donovan) Butler. Dear sister of Mary E. Butler of Watertown and the late Thomas J. Butler & Cornelius F. Butler. Beloved aunt of Christopher, Anthony, & Sheila Butler, Annemarie Korte, & Susan Amatangelo. Caring great-aunt to several great-nieces & nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown on Tuesday February 11th at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Helen's name may be made to Rosie's Place 889 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118 or at www.rosiesplace.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2020