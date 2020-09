GRAUSTEIN, Helen T. (King) Age 92, of Barrington, RI passed away on September 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Graustein. Visiting Hours from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Smith-Mason Funeral Home, 398 Willett Ave., RIVERSIDE, RI 02915, Saturday, September 12, 2020. Followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Wampanoag Trail, East Providence, RI. Please visit smithmason.com for full obituary and online condolences.