Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN T. (SULLIVAN) HIGGINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN T. (SULLIVAN) HIGGINS Obituary
HIGGINS, Helen T. (Sullivan) Of Woburn, formerly or Winchester and Centerville, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was blessed with 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Roderick Higgins. Loving mother of James Higgins and his wife Lanie of Winchester and Centerville and Robert Higgins and his spouse Ken Nicosia of Newburyport. Cherished grandmother of Jay Higgins and his wife Katie and Patricia Schmidt and husband Glenn; and her great-grandchildren Tommy, Robbie, Hannah, Sadie, and Emma. Helen was a hard worker throughout her life and after moving to Winchester in 1967, she and her husband Rod became involved in the community and attended mass at St. Eulalia's. Father Haddad at the time welcomed them to the church, and the Higgins family was at Mass every Sunday. Helen and Rod fulfilled a dream when, in 1970, they built a home in Centerville, Cape Cod. There, she enjoyed many days at the beach, but most importantly time with her family, especially her two grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 8:45-9:45am, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eulalia's Church. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Horizons at Choate, 21 Warren Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -