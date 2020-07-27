|
HIGGINS, Helen T. (Sullivan) Of Woburn, formerly or Winchester and Centerville, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020. She was blessed with 101 years. Beloved wife of the late Roderick Higgins. Loving mother of James Higgins and his wife Lanie of Winchester and Centerville and Robert Higgins and his spouse Ken Nicosia of Newburyport. Cherished grandmother of Jay Higgins and his wife Katie and Patricia Schmidt and husband Glenn; and her great-grandchildren Tommy, Robbie, Hannah, Sadie, and Emma. Helen was a hard worker throughout her life and after moving to Winchester in 1967, she and her husband Rod became involved in the community and attended mass at St. Eulalia's. Father Haddad at the time welcomed them to the church, and the Higgins family was at Mass every Sunday. Helen and Rod fulfilled a dream when, in 1970, they built a home in Centerville, Cape Cod. There, she enjoyed many days at the beach, but most importantly time with her family, especially her two grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th from 8:45-9:45am, at Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St., WINCHESTER. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Eulalia's Church. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New Horizons at Choate, 21 Warren Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home
