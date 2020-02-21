|
JONES, Helen T. (Keenan) Of Brockton, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on February 19, 2020. She was 91 years old. Devoted daughter of the late Thomas (BFD) and Ellen (Burke) Keenan. Loving mother of William H. Jones, Jr. and his wife Catherine of South Carolina; Judith Baker and her husband Edward of Brockton; Thomas Jones and his wife Susan of Florida and the late Marie Armstrong and Donna Shuster. She is also survived by her son-in-law Robert Armstrong. Dear sister of Marilyn Mellen and the late Thomas, Gerald, Marie, Walter, Paul, Joseph, Donald and Robert. She was the cherished grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020