HELEN T. (LUKASZEWICZ) MAGNAGHI


1921 - 2020
MAGNAGHI, Helen T. (Lukaszewicz) Of Cambridge, May 12, 2020 at age 99. Devoted wife of the late Joseph V. Magnaghi. Loving mother of Joseph Magnaghi, Barbara Janiluinas and the late Jeanne Pagan. Also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren, 9 adored great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and friends. All Services will be private. Even though at this point in time it is nearly impossible to gather and mourn the loss of a loved one, it is still possible for families and friends to be supportive and compassionate. May we suggest you reach out by telephone, email, or perhaps mailing them a card or leaving your words of sympathy on the funeral home website? Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
