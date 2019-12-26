Boston Globe Obituaries
|
HELEN T. MURPHY

HELEN T. MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Helen T. Of Scituate. December 24th, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Maurice and Emma Murphy. Loving sister of the late Emma A. Murphy, Frances R. Ford, John F. Murphy, and Maurice J. Murphy. Devoted aunt of Paula Conlon and her husband Brian of Woburn, Lawrence Murphy of Savannah, GA, Nancy Curry of Yorktown, VA, Janet Kazienko of Hampden, CT, and Catherine Cummings of Marblehead. Also survived by grandnieces and nephews. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St. (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 8:30 am. Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes Church, Arlington at 10 am. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation from 8:30-9:30 am. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse and Community Care, 37 Broadway, Arlington, MA 02474. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 28, 2019
