1/1
HELEN T. (O'ROURKE) PRARIA
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRARIA, Helen T. (O'Rourke) Loving wife and mother, was born in Peabody, MA on May 23, 1932. She married Guy B. Praria on Christmas Day, 1950. Helen passed at S. Seminole hospital on September 14, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her three children, Guy M., Helen M., and Christine M. Praria, by two grandchildren, Beulah Elyse Langston and Clara Rose Langston, and by one great-grandchild, Ember Rose (Langston) Hernandez. Full obit available at Newcomerorlando.com Services are private.

View the online memorial for Helen T. (O'Rourke) PRARIA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Orlando
895 S Goldenrod Rd
Orlando, FL 32822
(407) 277-4227
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved