PRARIA, Helen T. (O'Rourke) Loving wife and mother, was born in Peabody, MA on May 23, 1932. She married Guy B. Praria on Christmas Day, 1950. Helen passed at S. Seminole hospital on September 14, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her three children, Guy M., Helen M., and Christine M. Praria, by two grandchildren, Beulah Elyse Langston and Clara Rose Langston, and by one great-grandchild, Ember Rose (Langston) Hernandez. Full obit available at Newcomerorlando.com
