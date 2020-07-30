|
|
SULLIVAN, Helen T. (Stanton) Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 92 on July 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James F. Sullivan, Sr. Loving mother of Sheila Harrison and her husband Douglas of Tewksbury, Daniel and his wife Carole of Weymouth, Dennis and his wife Tricia of Tewksbury, James, Jr. and his wife Kristine of Houston, Texas, John and his wife Sheila of Belmont, Julie Savino and her husband Domenic of Reading. Devoted grandmother of Derek Sullivan, John Harrison, Kylie Sullivan Fairweather, James Sullivan, III, Matthew and Meaghan Sullivan, Liam Sullivan, Sophia and Ava Savino. Great-grandmother of Gabriella Sullivan, Marissa and Alexandra Harrison. Sister of the late Edward J. Stanton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., Belmont, Sunday, August 2, 3PM-6PM. Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, Monday at 10AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Helen's memory to Officer Ronald Tarentino, Jr. Charitable Fund, P.O. Box 332, Leicester, MA 01524. (www.tarentinocharitablefund.org) Online guestbook, www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020