Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
HELEN TERESA GRAFE Obituary
GRAFE, Helen Teresa Of Watertown, passed away on December 7, 2019. "Terri" was born on March 2, 1936 in Cambridge to Michael Joseph Mohoney and Helen Marie Long. Terri is survived by her 4 children: Paul Grafe, Kathleen McNamara & her husband John, Jerome Grafe & his wife Shannon, Richard Grafe & his wife Alicia. She was Nana to her 7 grandsons; Brendan, Dylan, Collin, Benjamin, Sean, Owen and Fintan. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Friday, 2-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cambridge Health Alliance Foundation, CHA Foundation, 230 Highland Avenue, 5th Floor, Somerville, MA 02139.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
