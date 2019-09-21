Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
(603) 432-2801
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Peabody Funeral Home
290 Mammoth Road
Londonderry, NH 03053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BOURQUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN THERESA BOURQUE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN THERESA BOURQUE Obituary
BOURQUE, Helen Theresa Age 91, Bedford, NH passed away Thursday September 19, 2019, in the Courville in Manchester, NH. She was born in Medford, MA on February 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Louis and Delores (Comeau) Melanson. She was a resident of Bedford Falls for the last year, formerly living in Wilmington, MA and Stoneham, MA before settling in Litchfield, NH in 1994. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen loved knitting and volunteered in excess of 10,000 hours donating her craft at Catholic Medical Center and to school age children. For a woman of her diminutive size, she was very sweet but full of spunk. She is survived by her adoring children, Theresa Sherlock and her late husband Stephen of Bartlett, NH, Christine Mirlocca and her husband Steven of Manchester, NH, Carol Donahue and her husband William of Ipswich, MA, Marilyn Butt and her husband Peter of Candia, NH, Gail McMahon and her husband Joel of Stoneham, MA, Robert Bourque and his wife Doris of Somerville, MA. She leaves her precious 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one sister, Esther Bolivar, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, William Bourque in 2015, as well as by granddaughter Stephanie (Sherlock) Vocell and her sister, Pauline Jewett. Visiting Hours: Following cremation, a Calling Hour will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am in the Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately by the family in Hillcrest Cemetery, Litchfield at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Helen Theresa BOURQUE
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now