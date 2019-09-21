|
BOURQUE, Helen Theresa Age 91, Bedford, NH passed away Thursday September 19, 2019, in the Courville in Manchester, NH. She was born in Medford, MA on February 11, 1928, a daughter of the late Louis and Delores (Comeau) Melanson. She was a resident of Bedford Falls for the last year, formerly living in Wilmington, MA and Stoneham, MA before settling in Litchfield, NH in 1994. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Helen loved knitting and volunteered in excess of 10,000 hours donating her craft at Catholic Medical Center and to school age children. For a woman of her diminutive size, she was very sweet but full of spunk. She is survived by her adoring children, Theresa Sherlock and her late husband Stephen of Bartlett, NH, Christine Mirlocca and her husband Steven of Manchester, NH, Carol Donahue and her husband William of Ipswich, MA, Marilyn Butt and her husband Peter of Candia, NH, Gail McMahon and her husband Joel of Stoneham, MA, Robert Bourque and his wife Doris of Somerville, MA. She leaves her precious 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, one sister, Esther Bolivar, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, William Bourque in 2015, as well as by granddaughter Stephanie (Sherlock) Vocell and her sister, Pauline Jewett. Visiting Hours: Following cremation, a Calling Hour will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 10:30am-11:30am in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, NH. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:30am in the Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately by the family in Hillcrest Cemetery, Litchfield at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
