HELEN THERESA (MCLAUGHLIN) FLAHERTY

HELEN THERESA (MCLAUGHLIN) FLAHERTY Obituary
FLAHERTY, Helen Theresa (McLaughlin) "Penny" Age 94, of Mansfield, formerly of Pocasset and Stoughton. December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Flaherty, Sr. Devoted mother of Terri McGrath and her husband Jack of Raynham, Ann Bottini of Brockton, Kathy Vose and her husband George of Plymouth, Judy Durkin and her husband Ed of Franklin, Thomas Flaherty, Jr. and his wife Stacey of Stoughton and the late Elaine Doherty. Sister of the late Kay Rosemere, Mary Sweeney, Gene McLaughlin and Peg Grace-McDonough. Also survived by 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10th from 9:00-10:30 A.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106), Mansfield. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. Those wishing may remember Penny with a contribution in her memory made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
