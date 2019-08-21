|
|
TRAVERS, Helen (Slonina) At age 90, of East Cambridge, August 20. Beloved wife of the late Joseph "Hiram" Travers. Loving mother of Debbie Freeman and her husband Jim, Maureen Monagle and her husband Jim, Joseph Travers, Jr. and the late Tommy Travers. Devoted grandmother of Chris Freeman and his wife Cherisse, Cameron Monagle and great-grandmother of Rory Freeman. Sister of the late Walter, Stanley, Henry Slonina, Alice Marshalsea and Jane Thomas. Sister-in-law of Robert and Mary Travers, Marie, Emelda and the late Kay Slonina, Barbara and William Gillespie. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge at 10:30 AM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Friday 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to a . For guest book, visit www.donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Helen (Slonina) TRAVERS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019