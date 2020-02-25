|
|
JENNINGS, Helen V. Died peacefully in her Wakefield home on January 13, 2020. Helen was born on October 9, 1920, the year women gained the right to vote, in New Berlin, NY. She was the daughter of Elizabeth and Joseph Glennie and the sister of the late Margaret Hilts Sweeney, Harold and Elizabeth Glennie. She was the loving wife for 64 years to Richard R. Jennings, Jr., who passed away in 2010. She was the mother of Richard (Mary) Jennings of Wakefield, Sharon (Fred) Hupprich of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Patti (Bill) Kumpel of Wakefield and John (Jon Larson) of South Portland, ME. She also leaves her beloved cat, Sterling. Helen leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Amy and Emily Kumpel and Andrew, Elizabeth, Matthew and Christopher Jennings, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She will be forever remembered by her family for her beautiful smile, her kindness, her endless love, and her sense of adventure.
Helen was our own "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She applied for a job at the Charlestown Navy Yard and instead of the expected secretarial job after graduating from Burdett College of Business, she became a ship fitter's assistant. Helen donned leather gloves and a toolbelt and did her part for the war effort building ships, while her love served in the Army as a medic in North Africa and Italy. Dick and Helen married on January 12, 1946 and moved to Charlestown and then to Somerville, MA. In 1954, they moved their family to Wakefield where they happily remained. Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The Services will be private.
Remembrance donations be made to The Scholarship Foundation of Wakefield. Make checks payable to: TSF of Wakefield (Noting Richard R. and Helen V. Jennings Fund in memo section), P.O. Box 321, Wakefield, MA 01880.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2020