Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MACLEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN V. (HART) MACLEAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN V. (HART) MACLEAN Obituary
MacLEAN, Helen V. (Hart) Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. MacLean. Proud mother of Stephanie Gallico of Wellesley, Brenda Borst of Westford, Mary Toland of Sudbury, Brian MacLean of Medfield, Richard MacLean of Andover and Neal MacLean of Sudbury. Loving grandmother to 20 grandchildren. Sister of Mary Dugan, William "Bill" Hart and the late Cornelius Hart. Sister-in-law of Genevieve Hartigan and Cathy Hart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492. Online guest book at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now