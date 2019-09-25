|
MacLEAN, Helen V. (Hart) Of Waltham, formerly of Belmont, Sept. 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. MacLean. Proud mother of Stephanie Gallico of Wellesley, Brenda Borst of Westford, Mary Toland of Sudbury, Brian MacLean of Medfield, Richard MacLean of Andover and Neal MacLean of Sudbury. Loving grandmother to 20 grandchildren. Sister of Mary Dugan, William "Bill" Hart and the late Cornelius Hart. Sister-in-law of Genevieve Hartigan and Cathy Hart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Road, Waltham on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South Street, Needham, MA 02492. Online guest book at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 27, 2019