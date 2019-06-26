|
McGEE, Helen V. Originally from Mission Hill, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 25, 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Annie (Donlon) McGee. Sister of the late John and Marie McGee. Dear friend of Walter "Bucky" MacKerron. Aunt of Ann Marie Stanley of Weymouth and Deborah Barber of Peabody. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Chapel, West Roxbury, on Thursday, June 27th, at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019