P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Chapel
West Roxbury, MA
HELEN V. MCGEE

HELEN V. MCGEE Obituary
McGEE, Helen V. Originally from Mission Hill, formerly of Jamaica Plain, June 25, 2019, in her 104th year. Beloved daughter of the late Martin and Annie (Donlon) McGee. Sister of the late John and Marie McGee. Dear friend of Walter "Bucky" MacKerron. Aunt of Ann Marie Stanley of Weymouth and Deborah Barber of Peabody. Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Chapel, West Roxbury, on Thursday, June 27th, at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019
