|
|
VECCHIARELLO, Helen (Pazyra) Of Revere, in Chelsea, on November 23rd, at 87 years. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late John B. Vecchiarello. Devoted mother of Rosanne Rossetti & husband Robert of Malden and Suzanne Mirisola & husband Guy of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Corey Mirisola & wife Kaitlyn of Lynn, Ryan Mirisola of Revere, Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam Rossetti of Tewksbury & Alexis Rossetti of Malden. Adored great-grandmother of Emma Rose. Dear sister of the late Irene Cyr, Anne Chaklos, Angela Ford, Joseph, Jane & Frank Pazyra. Also lovingly survived by her sister in law Concetta "Tina" Lonardelli & husband Jack of Cambridge and many caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Wednesday, November 27th, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 12:00 p.m., and immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, November 26th, from 5-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In remembrance of Helen, please plant a flower in the spring to honor her memory. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019