Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
REVERE, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN VECCHIARELLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (PAZYRA) VECCHIARELLO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (PAZYRA) VECCHIARELLO Obituary
VECCHIARELLO, Helen (Pazyra) Of Revere, in Chelsea, on November 23rd, at 87 years. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late John B. Vecchiarello. Devoted mother of Rosanne Rossetti & husband Robert of Malden and Suzanne Mirisola & husband Guy of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Corey Mirisola & wife Kaitlyn of Lynn, Ryan Mirisola of Revere, Robert J. Rossetti of Danvers, Adam Rossetti of Tewksbury & Alexis Rossetti of Malden. Adored great-grandmother of Emma Rose. Dear sister of the late Irene Cyr, Anne Chaklos, Angela Ford, Joseph, Jane & Frank Pazyra. Also lovingly survived by her sister in law Concetta "Tina" Lonardelli & husband Jack of Cambridge and many caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Wednesday, November 27th, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), REVERE, at 12:00 p.m., and immediately followed with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, November 26th, from 5-7 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In remembrance of Helen, please plant a flower in the spring to honor her memory. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -