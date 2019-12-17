Boston Globe Obituaries
HELEN W. (FLYNN) ALMEIDA

HELEN W. (FLYNN) ALMEIDA Obituary
ALMEIDA, Helen W. (Flynn) In Lynnfield, formerly of East Boston, December 17, 2019 in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. Almeida. Loving mother of Cheryl A. and her husband Greg Natalucci of Saugus, Frederick J. Almeida and his companion Marjorie Hinkley of Westford and the late Frank "Rusty" Almeida. Grandmother of Gregory and Crystal Natalucci, Jeffery and Jill Natalucci, Nicole and Mike Newbury, Matthew Almeida and Jenna Almeida and the late Cheryl Grace and Michael T. Almeida. Great-grandmother of Isabella, Sofia, Gio, Emily and Tyler Natalucci, Ava and Mia Newbury. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. At Helen's request, Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory made to would be appreciated. MagrathFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 20, 2019
