Services
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
(508) 528-1045
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Ginley Funeral Home
131 Main Street
Franklin, MA 02038
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
HELEN W. (DUFFY) ROSE

HELEN W. (DUFFY) ROSE Obituary
ROSE, Helen W. (Duffy) Of Franklin, October 15, beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Rose. Mother of Kenneth J. Rose, Jr. of N.Y.C, NY, Nancy Rose McIntyre and her husband Larry of Medway, Brian F. Rose and his fianc?e Kim Thompson of Bedford, VA, Christopher J. Rose of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Martha Rose Fougere and her husband Phillip of Medway, Matthew T. Rose of Franklin, and John J. Rose and his wife Florence of Bellingham. Sister of the late John Duffy, Jr, Thomas V. Duffy, and Rev. George A. Duffy S.J.

Also survived by her grandchildren, Butchie, Timmy, Rory, Skye, Devin, Spencer, Miranda, Duffy Anne, Aedan, Maeve, Neave, Jiana & Jude. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Her children wish to give special thanks to Helen's cousin Patty Donnelly of Franklin, and her niece Deb Clark of Brighton for their special care and companionship. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 18, in St. Mary's Church, at 11:00a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation will be on Friday, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main St., FRANKLIN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin

www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
