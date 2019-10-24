|
|
WALKER, Helen Watt Ritchie (Stirling) Age 94, of Arlington, MA, formerly of Lexington on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Christina (Ritchie) and William Stirling. Devoted wife of the late Robert Lee Walker. Loving mother of Christina L. Brown and her husband Michael of Arlington, and Pamela S. Panish and her husband Joseph of Littleton. Devoted grandmother of David M. Brown and his wife Tracie of Maynard; Kira Furtado and her husband John of Hudson, NH; and Stephen Panish of Amherst. Doting great-grandmother of Madison, Jaclyn, and Sayde Brown of Maynard, and Viviana and Emilia Furtado of Hudson, NH. Member of Ivanettes Candlepin Bowling League of Woburn; Bon Accord Lodge #39, Daughters of Scotia; Aletheon Chapter #154, Order of the Eastern Star; and Oppela Temple No. 50, Daughters of the Nile. Services will be held at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours from 4 pm to 8 pm with a Funeral Service by Oppela Temple No. 50, Daughters of the Nile, at 7:30 pm. Inurnment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's memory to the , Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. For directions or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 25, 2019