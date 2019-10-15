|
|
WRIGHT, Helen (Keane) Of Burlington, Oct. 14. Beloved wife of the late John J. Loving mother of Dr. Maureen Viglielmo & her husband Dr. Jeffrey Viglielmo of Woodstock, NY, Patricia Munsey & her husband John of Burnt Hills, NY, John J. Wright, Jr. & his wife Joanne of Wells, ME, Sheila Cunniff & her husband Paul of Billerica, Tammy Munsey & her husband David of Concord, NH (formerly of Ballston Lake, NY), and Timothy Wright of Wells, ME. Proud grandmother of Kealey & Kaitlana Viglielmo, Dr. John Munsey & his wife Dr. Eileen Saunders, & Kara Munsey, Nicole, Nathaniel & Micaela Wright, Melissa Cunniff & her partner Brad Jenkins, Erin Mayfield & her husband Matthew, Max, Nora, Cameron & Maria Munsey, and TJ Wright. Great-grandmother of Alana & Benjamin Munsey, Jeremy Jenkins, Parker, Ava, Addison & the late Hunter Mayfield. Sister of Margaret Peabody of Wilmington, Mary Durakis & her husband Charles of FL, and John Keane & his wife Patricia of Framingham. Mother-in-law of Janet Mulrain Wright of Burlington. Helen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 18 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Interment in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Helen's name may be made to Saint Anne's Shrine, 92 Annes Road, Isle La Motte, VT 05463. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, please visit www.stmargaretburlington.org or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019