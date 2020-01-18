|
YING, Helen Age 94, passed away on January 16, 2020. Originally from China, Helen came to the U.S. in the 1980s to live with her son, Robin Ying. She was an accomplished artist, specializing in Chinese brush and watercolor paintings. Following the passing of her son Robin, Helen moved to Arlington, MA in 2019. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Linda, her granddaughter Jennifer and her husband Paul, and her grandson Jensen and his wife Anna. The family will have a private Memorial Service. For complete obituary, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020