LAURO, Helena C. (Giardino) Of Canton, passed away December 1st at the Orchard Cove Community in Canton. Beloved wife of the late S. Arthur Lauro. Mother of Philip A. Lauro of ME. Sister of the late Josephine Sylvester, Jenny Lenares, Dominic Giardino, Mary Ferrante and James Giardino. She is survived by a granddaughter, Christine, and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday, December 7th at 1:15. Donations may be made in her memory to Orchard Cove Staff Appreciation Fund, 1 Del Pond Dr., Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811